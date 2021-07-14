IEBC advertises tender for Referendum material before Court Ruling

The tender notice was published on national dailies and the commissions’ website on Wednesday, July 14.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) invites sealed tenders for the supply and delivery of Ballot Papers; Register of Voters; Statutory Election Result Declaration Forms to be used at the Polling Station; Election and Referendum Result Declaration Forms to be used at the Constituency, County and National Tallying Centre on a Three-Year Framework Contract,” the notice read.

All tenders must be accompanied by a tender security in Kenyan currency or easily convertible currency equivalent to Sh20 million valid for 210 days from the date of opening the tender.

Tender security should be in the form of a bank guarantee and all payments are to be made to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The process will be conducted under open international tendering method using a standardized tender document.

Kenyans have raised concern about why the commission has tendered to referendum material before the ruling which will spell the fate of the Building Bridges Initiative expected on August 20, 2021.

This comes in the backdrop of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s prediction that it would be impossible for IEBC to conduct a referendum before the 2022 General Election, citing lack of ample time.

BBI secretariat co-chair Junet Mohammed had earlier noted that they expect the IEBC to be on standby for the planned plebiscite.

“If the Court of Appeal clears the Bill, IEBC has to prepare for a referendum. We don’t want to hear stories that they cannot conduct a referendum and a general election,” he said.