Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Friday sent out a hit on Deputy President William Ruto over the upcoming Msambweni by-election.

Speaking moments after the ODM party candidate Omar Boga was cleared by IEBC to vie for the post, Governor Joho termed DP Ruto as a coward for backing his preferred candidate from Nairobi.

Governor Joho vowed not to let anyone infiltrate the ODM stronghold, noting that Boga is the best suited to take over the seat seeing that he is born and bred in the region.

ODM party officials speaking after Msambweni by-election candidate Omar Boga was cleared to vie by IEBC

"I won't allow anyone to even imagine that they can come and play with us in our region, be it William Ruto or his people. In fact, he is such a coward! He's so afraid to come here that he is just sending his people. Kama ni mwanamme aje hapa tumwonyeshe what we are made of.

"If you're man enough come here, don't play Msambweni politics in Nairobi at Karen there sending and posting pictures! Come here and let's meet man to man," Governor Joho challenged the DP.