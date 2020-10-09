Police on Friday scuttled a political meeting at Ukunda Showground, Kwale county which had been organized by Msambweni parliamentary hopeful, Feisal Abdallah Bader.

The meeting was curtailed following new regulations set by the National Security Advisory Committee.

Police begun by blocking roads leading to the meeting's venue in the early hours of Friday morning ahead of the rally.

Roadblock outside Ukunda showground, Kwale County

Despite negotiations by former Senators Boni Khalwale, Johnstone Muthama and Hassan Omar, police held their ground and stopped the meeting from taking place.

Under New Rules

NSAC's new rules require politicians to formally submit a request to hold a public gatering and only proceed when the meeting has been pre-approved in accordance with the Public Order Act.

"A convener or any person intending to hold meeting shall notify the officer in a commanding station three days to but not 14 days before the procession; be present throughout the meeting or procession and shall assist the police in the maintenance of peace and order at the meeting or procession; Obey all Orders given to him or her by the OCS or any police officer of or above the rank of inspector; At all times bind themselves to be peaceful and non-violent and shall keep to the designated places of public meetings or public processions," the statement by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua read in part.

Further, the new rules prohibit conveners from carrying firearms to such meetings.