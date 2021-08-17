IG Mutyambai appoints new police spokesperson [Profile]

Bruno will replace Charles Owino who announced his intentions to vie for Governor is Siaya County.

Owino was transferred to Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons in May.

Bruno Isohi Shioso is a commissioner of police and has served the United Nations Police (UNPOL) on secondment mission.

Bruno was a team leader of the Serious and Organized Crime Team (SOC Team) within the Mission Management and Support Section.

He specializes in transnational organized crime with a bias to their impact to insecurity and conflicts within conflict, post-conflict and fragile regions.