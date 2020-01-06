The Directorate of Immigration Services on Monday promised to comply with a court order directing it to facilitate the return of forcefully exiled lawyer and activist Miguna Miguna.

A statement signed by Director General Alexander Muteshi indicated that the migration department would allow Miguna free entry into the country as ordered by the courts.

Immigration department promises to obey court order and facilitate Miguna Miguna's return to Kenya

The activist is expected to land at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday at around 9.30pm.

He has called on his followers to turn out in large numbers and welcome him at the airport.

Miguna was forcefully exiled in February 2018 after a deportation order was signed by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

The High Court has since ruled Matiang'i order to have been illegal and revoked the purported deportation order.