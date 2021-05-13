President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Westlands Primary school, ahead of his Virtual meeting with UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.
In Photos: Uhuru in Westlands Primary for Virtual meeting with UK Prime Minister
The two leaders seek to raise Sh500 billion for education
The virtual meeting is part of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) where the two leaders seek to raise Sh500 billion (US$5 billion) which will be used to help needy children get access to quality education.
The money will be used to help 175 million children from 87 low-income countries.
During the meeting, the UK Prime Minister will also be at a Primary school in England.
Present during the visit was British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, and Education CS Prof. George Magoha.
