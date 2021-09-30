Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric said that he had moved into the new house in Karen for security reasons ahead of a major announcement on October 19.

He has labelled the 7-bedroom house as the official residence of the president of comedy in Africa.

During the house tour, he said that he had moved into the house three days ago from Kileleshwa where he had been living.

According to Eric’s chef, the comedian prefers to eat an English breakfast to start his day and the food budget can go up to Sh30,000 every week.

The master bedroom has a shower and bathtub that also doubles as a jacuzzi and a wardrobe that opens into a balcony.

The grounds feature a lush green garden and a swimming pool that he is yet to use.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The land alone without the house is worth Sh69 million,” the comedian said. His colleague Butita added that the cost of the house was Sh72 million, bringing the total value to Sh141 million.