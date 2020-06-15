Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Monday announced the creation of a new special police unit that will protect dairy farmers in Nyandarua County and its environs.

Matiang'i said he had directed Inspector of Police Hilary Mutyambai to immediately assemble the Special Crimes Prevention unity and have it dispatched to Nyandarua.

“Nyandarua is one of the leading counties in dairy farming yet farmers cannot sleep in peace. What is happening here is not cattle-rustling but systematic crime supported and funded by some individuals benefiting from the trend. The team will be embedded here until we get hold of the last criminal,” Matiang'i said.

The CS was addressing the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua which on Monday hosted a delegation of powerful Cabinet Secretaries including Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is later expected to tour his Central Kenya backyard in the coming weeks which has seen a beehive of activity by senior government officials inspecting ongoing government projects in the area.

On the war against COVID-19 in the country, Matiang'i lauded Nyandarua County, which is yet to record a single case of infection.

He further directed NGAOs and law enforcement officers to work closely with the Nyumba Kumi Initiative clusters in sustaining the containment measures, urging them to be firm but empathetic when handling those who violate the guidelines issued by the government.

Earlier on, the CS' trip was interrupted after his motorcade was blocked for a while as aggrieved PSV operators and residents mounted protests over mistreatment while enforcing the cessation of movement order in Limuru Town.

Matiang'i stepped out of his car to address the protesters he was able to proceed to Nyandarua County.