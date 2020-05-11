Interior CS Fred Matiangi on Monday freed 7,000 inmates to avoid spread of coronavirus which has at least two confirmed cases at the Industrial area prison.

Two remandees at Industrial Area Prison were confirmed to have the highly contagious disease - having interacted with 42 inmates.

The 42 have been put in isolation and are expected to be tested for Covid19.

The freeing up of some prisoners is expected to decongest prisons around the country and make it easier to curb spread of the coronavirus.

Kenya prisons are known for their low level of hygiene and congestion which would make them a breeding ground for the spread of coronavirus.