Details have emerged on the alleged double life of Drafton Mutunga Mwitiki, with investigations unearthing worrying details of his alleged involvement in criminal activities prior to his disappearance on 11 March 2020.

According to a report published in The Standard on Saturday, March 21, the flashy businessman is linked to two high-profile kidnappings in Nairobi this year where the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 200 million shillings.

According to the well-placed police source who spoke to the publication, a mobile phone line registered under the name of the missing businessman was used to demand ransom of Sh 100 million in each of the kidnappings.

The first case was the kidnapping of a Chinese national on 27 February 2020 where the kidnappers demanded a ransom of 100 Million shillings before officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations foiled the plan and killed four suspected kidnappers , among the administration police officers.

The surce told the publication that the criminals used sophisticated communication equipment with investigations establishing that the line used to demand for the ransom was registered under Mwitiki’s name.

The Standard quoted the officer stating that "the callers were using what looked like a sophisticated phone which even the DCI investigators could not trace. It is at this point that the NIS came into the probe and helped unravel the behind-the-scene actors".

In the second incident, Mwitiki’s name surfaced in investigations into the kidnapping of a university student in January 2020 when a ransom of 100 Million was demanded.

The case was reported at Kilimani police station on 13 January 2020 but was later dropped after the family of the victim negotiated with the kidnappers for a payment of 4million to have their kin released.

As was the case in the kidnapping of the Chinese national, a sim card allegedly registered under Mwitiki’s name was used.

Mwitiki’s family through his brother identified as Victor, however maintain that he was a businessman who lived an honest life with no involvement in criminal activities.