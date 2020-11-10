Former Prime Minister and handshake partner Raila Odinga on Tuesday sparked reactions with a conclusive statement on the Building Bridge Initiative report.

Through his verified Twitter handle, the ODM party leader conveyed that the possibility of amending the report was unlikely.

He added that new ideas could no longer be added to the report following it's launch on October 26, 2020.

"It is basically done and there is little likelihood that new ideas will be pushed into it. However, there are groups that feel their views were not captured in the manner they were presented during the collection of views and those are the corrections we are promising to make.

"There is significantly little chance of significant new ideas being brought into the BBI document ahead of the referendum, except for editorial work to make it explicit on demands by various groups where it sounds vague or general, as is the case with the issues of pastoralists," Mr Odinga stated.

Murkomen, Grand Mullah react to Raila's statement

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was among the first to react to the statement with a Swahili riddle.

"Kitendawili? Afahamu kuchora lakini hajui achoracho... (Riddle me this, an expert artist who cannot tell what he is drawing...)," the Senator replied.

Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi alias Grand Mullah read mischief into the former PM's statement commenting: "So, Baba you were taking the PASTORALISTS for a ride...as USUAL!"