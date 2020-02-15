Joseph Jowie Irungu, the key suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monicah Kimani has run into another hurdle after High Court judge James Wakiaga odered for his release on a Sh 2 million cash bail.

It has now emerged that the family is struggling to raise the amount with a public initiative launched to raise funds for Jowie’s release only netting 80000 shillings.

Speaking to K24, Jowie’s sister appealed for help from well wishers to support in securing the freedom of Jowie.

Abandoned by friends during tough times

She stated that much of the contributions came from Jowie’s friends and appealed to the public to support them in raising the required amount.

“We have raised Ksh80, 000 so far through the funds-collection initiative. A good part of that money, was raised by Joseph’s friends. Most sent at least Ksh100 or Ksh200,” said Jowie’s sister.

“I thank God that my brother was granted bail by the courts. Joseph is currently detained at Kamiti [Maximum Prison] as we strive to raise the bail. I am pleading with Kenyans to help us raise the needed Ksh2 million that will secure my brother’s freedom,” said the sister.

File image of Journalist Jacque Maribe (left) and Joseph Irungu at the Milimani Law Courts

She promised that the cash will be used with a lot of transparency, assuing the public that anyone who wants to access receipts and bank statements will be allowed to do so.

“I am also requesting his friends to fundraise for Joseph’s bail. I can promise that the money raised will be used appropriately. If one will have questions on how we have used their contribution, we’ll be more than willing to make available the receipts and bank statements.

“I urge Kenyans to share with us any amount of money, and we guarantee transparency on how the funds will be used. We are not out to con anyone; we are just pleading for assistance,” added Jowie’s sister.To supplement the contributions, the family also plans to sell a piece of land to see Jowie walk to freedom.

After more than 500 days in police custody, Jowie will walk out to a different world where a lot has changed.

In a recent interview, Jowie confessed that mos of his friends had since cut ties , leaving his family as the only reliable pillar that stood with him through his tribulations.

File image of Jowie proposing to Jacque Maribe

Little is known on the state of affairs between him and his one-time fiance Jacque Maribe who appears to have moved on.