Kahiga, Rigathi summoned in connection with Wahome Gakuru's death

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Mathira Member of Parliament (MP) Rigathi Gachagua have been summoned in connection with the death of former Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru.
Warrants of arrest also issued against 4 police officers
The two have been summoned together with the Nyeri County Secretary and the Chief of Staff to give testimonies in the inquest into the road accident which ended the life of the late Gakuru.
Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo ruled that the two politicians needed to clarify on issues that have been raised during the inquiry.
For Governor Kahiga who was, at the time of Gakuru's death, deputy governor is said to have uttered controversial remarks on the condition of the vehicle Gakuru used on the day of his death.
"So many people are asking how the late Wahome Gakuru was travelling in a faulty car. But it is because his cars were faulty including the Mercedes Benz. I am borrowing CECs cars because I also do not have a car," Kahiga had stated to justify the purchase of vehicles for the county bosses.
Magistrate Kagendo also directed that MP Rigathi appear in court after his name appeared in an audit query.
"The issue of who allocated the vehicle to the driver did come up and that’s an area that needs to be clarified… there are also the other issues with the audit that have been raised that are critical, therefore am going to issue summons against the four who have been mentioned, starting with Paul Wambugu the chief of staff, Mr. Gachichio, County Secretary Nyeri County, Mr. Rigathi Gachagua, the MP Mathira and Governor Mutahi Kahiga Governor Nyeri County," the judge ruled.
