Kahiga, Rigathi summoned in connection with Wahome Gakuru's death

The two have been summoned together with the Nyeri County Secretary and the Chief of Staff to give testimonies in the inquest into the road accident which ended the life of the late Gakuru.

Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo ruled that the two politicians needed to clarify on issues that have been raised during the inquiry.

For Governor Kahiga who was, at the time of Gakuru's death, deputy governor is said to have uttered controversial remarks on the condition of the vehicle Gakuru used on the day of his death.

"So many people are asking how the late Wahome Gakuru was travelling in a faulty car. But it is because his cars were faulty including the Mercedes Benz. I am borrowing CECs cars because I also do not have a car," Kahiga had stated to justify the purchase of vehicles for the county bosses.

Magistrate Kagendo also directed that MP Rigathi appear in court after his name appeared in an audit query.