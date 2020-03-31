Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta after the head of state appointed him to represent the government of Kenya in the newly established COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

The fund will be governed by a board drawn from the private sector while Oparanya and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i will act representatives for the government.

"I thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing me as a representative of the Government of Kenya on the newly constituted COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The president's confidence in my leadership cannot be taken for granted," Oparanya said on Tuesday.

The fund is expected to mobilise resources that will assist the government deal with the negative effects of the corona virus global pandemic.

"The Government of Kenya calls upon all Kenyans, corporate entities both domestic and multinational, as well as our international development partners to support the national initiative. By doing so, Kenya will be better able to successfully contain the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our citizens, and particularly the most vulnerable members of society," the President said while announcing creation of the fund.

President Kenyatta appointed Kenya Breweries Limited CEO Jane Karuku as the Chairperson of the board that will administer the fund.

Board members will include Michael Joseph, James Mwangi, Narenda Raval , Joshua Oigara , Jeremy Awori, Wachira Waruru, Mohammed Hersi, and Phyllis Wakiaga.