The Kenya African National Union (Kanu) on Tuesday announced it had resolved to expel Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng'eno over his remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family.

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat said the MP has caused shame to the party by engaging in conduct that was unbecoming for a member of the independence party.

"His conduct has been unbecoming and in contravention of the leadership and Integrity Act. We are therefore parting ways and we are giving an opportunity to seek a fresh mandate from the people of Emurua Dikir from any other party.

"On behalf of the party, we apologize to the people and the offices he demeaned with his remarks. We are also ready to go back to the people of Emurua Dikir and ask for forgiveness for having sponsored him," Salat said.

The Kanu Secretary General said they expected Ng'eno to resign his seat voluntarily failure to which they will petition National Assembly Justin Muturi to declare his seat vacant.

"He should never call himself a member of Kanu again. He has the option of resigning from Parliament failure to which we will go for our ticket," he added.

The law requires that once an MP is expelled from a party that sponsored him to Parliament, the communication shall be passed on to the Registrar of Political Parties to update the party register.

After the name has been deleted, the Register writes to the relevant speaker who then declares the seat vacant.

The IEBC then has 90 days to organize a by-election.