Kanze Dena announces Chief Guest at this year's Mashujaa Day

In a statement released on Monday, Kanze said Chakwera and his wife Monica Chakwera who will be in the country for a three-day State visit will arrive on Tuesday (October, 19th 2021).

“His Excellency Hon. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi will arrive in the country on Tuesday, 19th October 2021, for a three-day State Visit of the Republic of Kenya.

His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera, who will be accompanied by Her Excellency Mrs Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, will be the Chief Guest at this year's Mashujaa Day Celebrations that will be held at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday, 20th October 2021” reads the statement in part.

The statement added that President Chakwera and his delegation will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday.

President Lazarus Chakwera and his wife Monica Chikwera Pulse Live Kenya

“On Thursday, 21st October 2021, His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by his hosts, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta” says the statement.

Mashujaa Day

Kirinyaga will host the second national celebration this year after Kisumu County hosted Madaraka Day on June 1.

However, the government have since frozen parallel scheduled celebrations of this year’s Mashujaa Day in counties across the country.