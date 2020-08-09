Kenya has recorded 599 new cases of Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 26436 after 4420 samples were tested.

593 of the new infections are Kenyans while 6 are foreign nationals.

Addressing the press in Kisumu, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 1062 had been declared healed and released from various health facilities and home-based care across the country bringing the total to 12961.

79 of those cleared Covid-19 free were from health facilities while 983 were from home based care.

Over the same period,2 people succumbed to the virus, raising the total fatality to 421.

The CS hailed the partnership between the Kisumu county government, the NYS and the police service in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen the county overcome initial challenges and complaints of police brutality.

He urged all parties concerned to ensure that they use PPEs that meet international standard as set by KEBS (Kenya Bureau of Standards).

He also warned of a worrying trend in which some doctors have been withholding certificates or issuing Covid-19 negative certificates to patients who succumb to the virus, leading to more infections.