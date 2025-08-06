From kiosks to cafés: Clickobet’s plug-and-play crash game system is taking off in Kenya

Everyone’s noticed that something’s changing on the ground. Betting venues across Kenya are quietly rewriting their bottom line — and it’s all thanks to Clickobet .

While others struggle with outdated setups and disengaged players, operators using Clickobet are reporting 35% higher revenue and top performance per square metre in Africa’s crash game rankings.

The formula is simple but powerful: real-time multiplayer action, fully automated operation, and a setup that costs less than $150.

At the centre of this shift is Pilot — a crash-style game that delivers real-time multiplayer action, head-to-head excitement, and fast payouts in a compact, high-performance format. It’s streamlined, immersive, and built to keep players engaged round after round.

Built to match your space and budget

Every detail of the Clickobet system is built with operators in mind — from the multiplayer format that keeps players engaged to the low-maintenance setup that runs smoothly with minimal equipment.

With minimal investment and a simple setup — just a basic PC, screen, and input device — even cafés, restaurants, petrol stations, and small shops can start earning from day one.

The business model is straightforward, the equipment is affordable, and no gaming expertise is required. It’s a low-risk, high-impact opportunity for any public venue looking to tap into real-money gaming with ease.

Clickobet’s plug-and-play crash game system is taking off in Kenya

A game-changer for operators

The platform tackles the everyday problems that make running a betting venue harder than it needs to be:-

No reliance on staff – All games run on autopilot, improving consistency and profit margins.

Fits any budget – From a basic PC, TV, and mouse setup to full-scale halls with premium gear.

+35% average revenue boost – Based on data from shops using Clickobet’s system.

Top revenue per square metre – Currently leads the retail crash game rating in Africa.

Serve up to 5 players at once – Letting staff focus on higher-value tasks.

Why players love it

Clickobet puts just as much focus on the player experience as it does on business performance. The result is a format that feels competitive, social, and rewarding — built around what keeps players engaged.

Real-time interaction – Players can see each other’s moves as they happen, making every round more engaging and competitive.

Tournaments and jackpots – Built-in features that encourage group play, loyalty, and a sense of community.

High-risk, high-reward gameplay – Dynamic crash game multipliers and volatility keep players on edge and coming back for more.

Direct connection to the game – No staff involvement needed; players stay fully immersed from start to finish.

Arcade-style experience – A familiar crash game format adapted for land-based terminals with real opponents and shared energy.

Game portfolio

Pilot (Online & Offline)

A flagship crash game where up to 5 players ride a rising shuttle and jump before it explodes.

Lightweight, offline-ready, and hardware-flexible — perfect for gaming halls and small venues. A top performer in African betting shops, especially Kenya.

Plinkgo

A physics-based game where a ball drops through pegs into bonus zones. Easy to play, fast-paced, and visually engaging — a standout at SiGMA Africa and popular in Clickobet land-based demos.

Gem Diggers

Multiplayer mining action for up to 10 players. Digging boosts tool strength, with surprise jackpots and bonuses keeping gameplay fresh. A hit in Africa's crash bonus game rankings.

Country Pilot

A regional 3D version of Pilot, customised with local themes and landscapes. Ideal for culturally immersive, standout player experiences.

Win Wheel

A fast, colourful spinning game that grabs attention and suits both casual and competitive players.

Fortuna

A themed spin-off of Win Wheel, introducing fresh mechanics and multipliers to keep long-session players hooked.