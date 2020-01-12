Kenya once again asserted its dominance in athletics with Kenyan elite athletes making history by shattering World Records for both the Men's and Women's 10 Kilometre race.

The Valencia 10KM race which is a World Athletics Gold Label event attracted top athletics talent but ended up being a Kenyan affair.

The men’s race saw Rhonex Kipruto cross the finish-line in a record time of 26:24, breaking the previous record set by Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei.

Kipruto was followed closely by compatriot Bernard Kimeli who finished with a time of 27:12.

In the women’s race, it was a clean podium finish for Kenya with the record tumbling yet again.

Sheila Chepkirui smashed won the race and smashed the world record with a world record time of 29:46.

Coming in second was Rosemary Wanjiru followed closely Norah Jeruto.

29:50 and 29:51respectively.