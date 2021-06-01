Loan app manager conned Sh9m by online lover

According to a report from the DCI, the Ghanaian Victor Anane introduced himself to his victim as a pastor who would perform miracles to help her get a promotion at work and more fortunes.

Wowed by the man’s overtures, the lady was swept off her feet and fell for him. The two dated for a while and as their love blossomed, the lady was invited to the man’s residence at Transview estate in Athi River.

By this time, she had already given her new boyfriend Sh9 million, in unclear circumstances. Some of the money she is believed to have given him had been obtained from accounts belonging to Tala agencies.

But it is during her maiden visit to the self confessed preacher’s house, that she was shocked to find paraphernalia associated with witchcraft and magical rituals.

What was meant to be a romantic date turned ugly, as the woman demanded to know how the man of the cloth she had fallen in love with possessed paraphernalia associated with dark powers.

Their relationship immediately collapsed like a house of cards, as the victim discovered that she had been conned. Detectives raided the suspect’s house where the paraphernalia related to witchcraft was recovered.

Also recovered from his house was Sh76,000 in fake currency and other materials used in the printing of fake notes.

The investigators further established that the suspect, who masquerades as a preacher, approaches innocent women looking for love and affection online, with promises of making their lives better before fraudulently obtaining money from them.