According to the announcement, the money will be used between 2021 and 2022 as a reward for creating the engaging content.

YouTube Shorts is a new product launched in Kenya in July which is similar to Tiktok. The content creators will enjoy a pay out of up to Sh1.1 million monthly.

“Creators can receive up to Sh1.1 million ($10,000) based on viewership and engagement of their shorts content. To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts,” Youtube said in a statement.

"The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery,’’ it added.

BusinessInsider USA Images

The fund was previously only available to Nigeria, South Africa, India, UK and US among others.

“The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery,’’ it added.

“Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their shorts-only channels,”

YouTube Shorts comes with a new set of features where users can add text to specific points in the video, automatically add captions to the Short, record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts Camera, add clips from the phone’s gallery to add to the recordings made with the Shorts Camera and add basic filters to colour correct the Shorts, with more effects to come in the future.

The new features also include the ability to sample audio not only from other Shorts but also from videos all across YouTube.