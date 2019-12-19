The Kiambu County Assembly on Thursday passed a motion of impeachment against Governor Ferdinand Waititu on grounds of engaging in blatant corruption.

In a debate session presided over by Speaker Stephen Ndichu, MCAs overwhelming voted in favor of the motion that was moved by Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia .

Kinuthia laid several corruption-related cases against Waititu, including abuse of office, gross misconduct, conflict of interest in using proxy companies to trade with the county and failure to comply with procurement regulations.

The motion was supported by 63 out of the 92 MCAs, reaching the two thirds majority threshold needed to impeach a Governor.

The law requires the Kiambu County Speaker to inform the Senate Speaker of the impeachment decision within three days.

Within ten days after receiving the resolution from the Speaker of the county assembly, the Speaker of the Senate will convene a special sitting to inform senators of the charges facing the Governor.

The Senate will then form a special committee to investigate the charges before submitting a report to the whole house within fourteen days.

Senator would then vote to either confirm or overturn the decision of the county assembly. A vote of simple majority is needed to confirm the impeachment after which the Governor would cease to be Governor. The Deputy Governor would then take over for the rest of the term.