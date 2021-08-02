MP Didmus Barasa Arrested

Barasa was arrested by police officers from his home in Kimilili, Bungoma County.

According to Kimilili OCPD Lawrence Marao, the MP is facing charges of assault and causing grievous harm.

Barasa was captured in a video that has now gone online showing him slapping a contractor and musician identified as Stephen Masinde.

The contractor is said to have challenged the MP about outstanding invoices of Ksh3.4 million incurred during the building of five classrooms at Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kimilili.

According to reports, Barasa went to the school on Friday, July 30, to inaugurate the recently constructed classrooms, only for the contractor to refuse to open them unless his payment demands were satisfied.

"When we asked the MP to pay us, he said he does not make partial payments to contractors and that we should keep on waiting," stated Masinde.