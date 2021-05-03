Murkomen weighs in on claimed division within ODM Party

According to Murkomen, the division is between one side is for democracy, human rights and good governance led by Senator James Orengo, Otiende Amollo and Millie Odhiambo.

The other side which comprises of broker and tenderpreneurs is led by Junet Mohamed, John Mbadi and Gladys Wanga, making the division a war between idealist and dealers.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator noted that these two factions within the ODM party all believe in Raila Odinga, but Odinga himself believes in Money.

He added that the wing led by Junet, Mbadi and Wanga want the Building Bridges Initiative passed as the Government wants.

“The fight within ODM is btw democracy, human rights & good governance wing led by Orengo/Otiende/Millie vs the merchants & tenderpreneurs led by Junet/Mbadi/Wanga. Idealists’ vs dealers. Both believe in Baba but Baba believes in the Money. The dealers want BBI passed the way State wants,” tweeted Murkomen.

Moses Kuria

His words come a few days after Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria offered to help ODM leader Raila Odinga sort out an alleged division within the Orange party.