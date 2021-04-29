Moses Kuria’s offer to Raila over alleged division within ODM party

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Kuria claimed that there are two ODM factions in Parliament, one led by Junet Mohamed, ODM Chairman John Mbadi and Opiyo Wandayi.

The other faction according to the Gatundu South MP is led Senator James Orengo, MP Otiende Amollo and Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni.

In his offer Kuria said that if the former Prime Minister needs help sorting out the 'mess', he has his number and he should reach out.

“Dear my friend Raila Odinga. It is now clear we have ODM led by Junet, Mbadi & Opiyo Wandayi and ODM Asili led by Orengo, Otiende Amollo and Okongo Omogeni. If you need help sorting out this mess you have my number,” said Moses Kuria.

Raila-Ruto working together

This comes a few days after Moses Kuria said he was confident, the former Prime Minister and Deputy President William Ruto will work together before the 2022, general election.