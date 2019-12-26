Kenya Red Cross is evacuating residents at Nyamasare and Manyatta villages in Kisumu after houses were submerged in floodwaters.

In a statement, Red Cross said that resident were being evacuated to safer rounds on Thursday.

"Heavy Rainfall witnessed in Kisumu County, houses in Nyamasare and Manyatta villages have been marooned by floods," the statement read.

"Kenya Red Cross Rescue team in Kisumu branch doing evacuation of the residence to safer grounds," it continued.

Evacuation in Kisumu County 2

Tana River floods

Elsewhere in Tana River, hundreds of residents were displaced following heavy rains on Christmas eve.

According to reports, the Tana River burst its banks due to increased water volume following heavy rainfall that the region has experienced.

The Kenya Met Department had announced that various parts of the country will experience rainfall during the festive season.

