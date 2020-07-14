Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu on Tuesday got a temporary relief after the impeachment motion tabled against her at the Kitui County Assembly was withdrawn at the last minute.

The motion against Governor Ngilu, which was sponsored by Wiper Party MCAs, was withdrawn after the party feared it would not attain the two thirds threshold constitutional requirement.

County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Kilonzo said some MCAs had gone missing which had reduced the two thirds threshold needed to debate and send Ngilu home.

Last week, the Kitui County Assembly had a temporary win after the High Court allowed it to proceed with the motion against the Governor.

The Governor had faced allegations of violating the Constitution and provisions of the County Government Act, abuse of office and failure to account for public funds.

Ngilu was also accused of undermining the authority of the County Assembly and conflict of interest in awarding county tenders.