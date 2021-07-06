KRA goes after billionaire woman who sponsored Uhuru's campaign

According to KRA, Ms Mungai who was one of the heavy financiers of the Jubilee Party is wanted for a tax debt running into billions.

The taxman summoned the billionaire over Sh2.5 billion unpaid taxes from government contracts in Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa), the military among others.

“The commissioner has reason to believe that you, Mary Wambui Mungai, are culpable, connected to or have information that will assist us in our investigations into the identified offenses,” says the letter sent to the businesswoman on June 23.

KRA issues travel ban on 29 tax evaders over 9.2 Billion Pulse Live Kenya

She was to appear before KRA bosses on June 25 and June 28 but failed, prompting the taxman to pursue her for arrest.

Her daughter's Everlyn Nyambura and Purity Njoki have obtained a court order barring their arrest, citing that their mother was out of the country in Zambia and that the two were no longer part of her businesses.

The daughters told the court that they had been listed as directors when they were minors but chose to pursue other interests later in life.

“That the 3rd Applicant Nyambura and I ceased being directors of Purma Holdings when on realizing that the two of us had other interest for our respective careers in life, our mother removed us,” Njoki said in court documents.

The pursuit of Ms the billionaire is part of KRA’s revenue enhancement initiatives as the taxman tries to meet its Sh6 trillion revenue target by 2024.

In the just-ended financial year, 2020/21, the enhanced recovery of tax arrears helped collect Sh93.7 billion from companies.