Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday afternoon made a triumphant entry into Kisii town, despite earlier protests against his visit.

Ruto was initially expected to meet with boda boda riders at Nyamarambe stadium in the outskirts of the town.

However, following the morning protests, the DP diverted his convoy into Kisii town where he accused unnamed people of sponsoring the morning protests.

"I was invited by boda boda riders because they know I know their problems. I also came here as the Deputy President of Kenya. I heard someone say I'm wasting time meeting with hustlers but I forgive him since his father was Vice President. I will come back to meet mama mbogas, kwani watado? (What can they do?)," the DP said.

Ruto was accompanied by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, among others.

Visibly present in the convoy were controversial businessmen Don Bosco Gichana, and Zahir Jhanda - whom Ruto introduced as "mtu wa gold".

Zahir was mentioned in the fake gold saga where a Dubai royal was said to have been conned billions of shillings in 2019.