Nelson Havi arrested

Havi was arrested following assault charges leveled against him by LSK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mercy Wambua.

Wambua claimed that Havi had injured her during a meeting held at the LSK offices along Gitanga Road on Monday.

According to a report filed at the Muthangari police station, Wambua claimed that Havi roughed her up causing injuries on her right arm and a finger.

While speaking to the press, Wambua noted that she also missed a slap from the LSK president.

Speaking on the assault charges, Havi dismissed the charges accusing the CEO of attempting to secretly record the meeting he was chairing at the LSK boardroom.

"Theft is theft! It is no less if committed by a woman. Mercy Wambua is shielding her principals, two immediate former Presidents of LSK from liability for plunder of hundreds of millions. Falsely shouting through paid journalists that ‘Nelson Havi assaulted me’ won’t help," he posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Nelson Havi versus Mercy Wambua

Earlier in the week, President Havi accused the CEO and former LSK officials of embezzlement.

"Sh4,937,509.75 was debited on the account of LSK on 21-1- 2019 when Isaac Okero and Faith Waigwa had ceased being President and Vice President on 24-3-2018. This explains why the two and Mercy Kalondu Wambua are determined to frustrate the conduct of a forensic audit.

"It is evident that there is an entrenched relationship between Mercy Kalondu Wambua and officers of all Banks where accounts of the LSK are domiciled. Some of the banks... are determined to contravene the law and act in cohorts with Mercy Kalondu Wambua to avoid the disclosure of statements of accounts operated by the LSK to members," Havi claimed in a series of tweets.

The abrasive lawyer is in the final half of his term as the society's president following his election in February 2020.

His term will officially expire in 2022, after which he has declared interests in politics.

Taking to Twitter, Havi said that he had heard the cries of the people of the people of Westlands, and he will vie for Westlands MP.

He went on to say that he looks forward to serving the people of Westlands and the Nation from August 2022 or even earlier, if President Uhuru Kenyatta decides to dissolve parliament before then.

“I have accepted the request of the People of Westlands Constituency to serve them and the Nation in that capacity effective August, 2022 or earlier if Parliament is dissolved,” said Nelson Havi.

The Lawyer outlined the duties of a member of National Assembly as set out in the constitution.