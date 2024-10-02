The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
15 areas to experience water supply disruption on Thursday [List]

Amos Robi

NCWSC has urged its customers to be patient and conserve the available water during the shutdown.

A dripping tap
A dripping tap
  • NCWSC announced the 24-hour shutdown to facilitate the construction of the Green Park Pedestrian Underpass
  • Affected areas include Nairobi CBD, Mombasa Road, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and various estates and industries
  • Customers urged to conserve water during the shutdown as the company works towards restoring the supply

Nairobi residents and surrounding areas are set to experience a significant water supply disruption from Thursday, October 3, to Friday, October 4.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) announced the planned shutdown, which will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to last for 24 hours, concluding at 6:00 a.m on Friday.

The interruption is due to necessary rerouting of a major water pipeline to accommodate ongoing infrastructure projects.

In a statement, NCWSC Managing Director Eng. Nahason M. Muguna explained that the water disruption is linked to the construction of the Green Park Pedestrian Underpass at the Uhuru Highway-Haile Selassie Junction.

The company will reroute the DN 1000mm pipeline at the site to facilitate the construction.

A section of Gikomba market.
A section of Gikomba market. Pulse Live Kenya

The water shortage will affect various key areas in Nairobi, including the Central Business District (CBD), parts of Mombasa Road, South B and South C estates, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) stations.

Also on the list are the Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZA), Coca-Cola, Mukuru, Imara Daima, and several estates and industries along North Airport Road, Embakasi Village, and Tassia Estate.

Additionally, the General Service Unit (GSU), Administration Police Training Schools, Nairobi Internal Container Depot, and parts of Baraka Estate will experience interruptions.

NCWSC has urged its customers to be patient and conserve the available water during the shutdown.

"We appeal to our customers for understanding and urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply," the company said in a statement.

A signage of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company
A signage of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company A signage of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

The affected areas are:

  1. Central Business District (CBD)
  2. Parts of Mombasa Road
  3. South B & C Estates (including Mater Hospital)
  4. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)
  5. Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)
  6. Athi River Export Processing Zone (EPZA)
  7. Coca-Cola
  8. Mukuru
  9. Imara Daima
  10. North Airport Road areas, Embakasi Village, and Tassia Estate
  11. Ngara, Wangari Maathai Road, Desai Road, Kipande Road, Limuru Road, Muranga Road, Park Road
  12. Gigiri, Whispers Avenue, Village Market, UNEP, U.S. Embassy
  13. GSU, Administration Police Training Schools
  14. Nairobi Internal Container Depot, parts of Baraka Estate, industries along Masai Road
  15. Buruburu Phase 3, 4, and 5, Gikomba, Pumwani, Majengo, Shauri Moyo, and the entire Industrial Area
ADVERTISEMENT

