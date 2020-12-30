The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 112 new cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, from a sample size of 3,327.

The total number of positive cases in the Country stand at 96,251. The cumulative tests now stand at 1,041,679. From the cases 98 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 53, Mombasa 23, Kakamega 7, Bungoma 7, Kilifi 7, Kajiado 2, Lamu 2, Kisumu 2, Busia 2, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Kwale 1, Machakos 1, Nakuru 1, Kiambu 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

At the same time, 816 patients have recovered from the disease, 798 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 18 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 78,475.

However, on a sad note, 2 patients have lost their lives to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,667.