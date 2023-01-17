Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

CCTV footage obtained from the shop showed two suspects entering the shop through a hole dug in the wall and making away with the merchandise.

The two suspects are said to have booked two rooms at a lodging adjacent to the shop and drilled a hole that allowed them to access the premises.

The footage showed that the men entered the shop at about 5:08 am and completed their mission at 6:20 am.

The January 12 incident has left the owner baffled at how the two suspects drilled the hole for eight hours overnight undetected.

"It was a premeditated crime. I lost new phone handsets, credit cards, earpods and cash,” the owner told the press.

The first person to open the business that morning was Risper Kawira who said that she was surprised to find a messy shop.

According to the lodging’s caretaker Cornelius Nzioka, one of the suspects was a frequent client who often preferred to book the room adjacent to the shop.

“One of the suspects was a regular customer and always preferred room 106, which is adjacent to the phone shop,” he recalled.

Nzioka also said the clients provided incorrect details and could not be traced through the phone numbers they had shared at the reception.