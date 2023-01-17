ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

Denis Mwangi

The suspects were captured on CCTV while making away with the items

2 suspects drill hole in Kitengela lodging to steal Sh700,000 worth of items in adjacent shop
2 suspects drill hole in Kitengela lodging to steal Sh700,000 worth of items in adjacent shop

Police officers in Kitengela are investigating the theft of Sh700,000 worth of phones and accessories from a shop owned by a local businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

CCTV footage obtained from the shop showed two suspects entering the shop through a hole dug in the wall and making away with the merchandise.

The two suspects are said to have booked two rooms at a lodging adjacent to the shop and drilled a hole that allowed them to access the premises.

2 suspects drill hole in Kitengela lodging to steal Sh700,000 worth of items in adjacent shop
2 suspects drill hole in Kitengela lodging to steal Sh700,000 worth of items in adjacent shop Pulse Live Kenya

The footage showed that the men entered the shop at about 5:08 am and completed their mission at 6:20 am.

The January 12 incident has left the owner baffled at how the two suspects drilled the hole for eight hours overnight undetected.

"It was a premeditated crime. I lost new phone handsets, credit cards, earpods and cash,” the owner told the press.

The first person to open the business that morning was Risper Kawira who said that she was surprised to find a messy shop.

According to the lodging’s caretaker Cornelius Nzioka, one of the suspects was a frequent client who often preferred to book the room adjacent to the shop.

One of the suspects was a regular customer and always preferred room 106, which is adjacent to the phone shop,” he recalled.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

Nzioka also said the clients provided incorrect details and could not be traced through the phone numbers they had shared at the reception.

Police officers recorded the incident via OB number 22/13/01/2023 but no suspect has been arrested yet.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

Thugs drill hole in lodging, steal Sh700,000 worth of items from adjacent shop

Millions Chebukati and other exiting IEBC officials will receive

Millions Chebukati and other exiting IEBC officials will receive

Magoha lands new job months after leaving Cabinet

Magoha lands new job months after leaving Cabinet

How wealthy Kenyan politicians spend their millions

How wealthy Kenyan politicians spend their millions

Kenyan convicted for planning to blow up KICC

Kenyan convicted for planning to blow up KICC

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

How to check Form One placement results and download admission letters online

How Chebukati, commissioners went into hiding days after Bomas election drama

How Chebukati, commissioners went into hiding days after Bomas election drama

CS Machogu orders action against 2,673 headteachers

CS Machogu orders action against 2,673 headteachers

His Excellency Dr Galiwango dies in Nairobi

His Excellency Dr Galiwango dies in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mourners at Friends Church, Nairobi during the memorial service of Catherine Kasavuli in Nairobi

Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta at the coastal city of Mombasa over the weekend, where he visited The Moorings, Kenya's first floating restaurant.

Uhuru takes family to Kenya's 1st floating restaurant [Photos]

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu to announce fate for 2.4 million KCPE & KPSEA candidates

File image of a barricaded crime scene

Renowned Kenyan scholar and Leadership Institute founder killed in Nairobi