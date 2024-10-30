23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

This incident has led to the arrest of two directors of the institution, raising concerns about the integrity and safety of students preparing for national assessments.

Details of the Incident

The incident came to light after it was revealed that the students were administered unauthorised and unrecognised KPSEA exams.

The issue was reported by one of the parents who noticed that something was amiss. Upon further investigations, county officials discovered that the school was not registered as an exam center.

Silver Bells Academy in Uasin Gishu County Pulse Live Kenya

The exams were purported to be legitimate KPSEA tests, which students typically take at the end of primary school to transition to junior secondary school.

However, county officials indicate that the papers appeared to be photocopies and lacked the standard authentication and official approval from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Authorities Step In

Following an investigation, local law enforcement officers moved swiftly to arrest the two directors of Silver Bells Academy.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya

According to reports, the directors are facing allegations of orchestrating the fake exam exercise, deceiving students and their families.