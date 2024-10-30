23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

Twenty three candidates at Silver Bells Academy in Uasin Gishu County, Kenya, face an uncertain future after unknowingly sitting for fake Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams.
1.2 million Grade 6 learners began their KPSEA exams on Monday
Recommended articles
This incident has led to the arrest of two directors of the institution, raising concerns about the integrity and safety of students preparing for national assessments.
Details of the Incident
The incident came to light after it was revealed that the students were administered unauthorised and unrecognised KPSEA exams.
The issue was reported by one of the parents who noticed that something was amiss. Upon further investigations, county officials discovered that the school was not registered as an exam center.
The exams were purported to be legitimate KPSEA tests, which students typically take at the end of primary school to transition to junior secondary school.
However, county officials indicate that the papers appeared to be photocopies and lacked the standard authentication and official approval from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).
Authorities Step In
Following an investigation, local law enforcement officers moved swiftly to arrest the two directors of Silver Bells Academy.
According to reports, the directors are facing allegations of orchestrating the fake exam exercise, deceiving students and their families.
The matter is now in the hands of the Ministry of Education and KNEC decide the way forward in regards to the affected students.