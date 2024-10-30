The sports category has moved to a new website.

23 candidates sit fake KPSEA exams in Uasin Gishu, school directors arrested

Denis Mwangi

1.2 million Grade 6 learners began their KPSEA exams on Monday

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba supervised the distribution of Day 1 of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) papers at the Kenya National Examinations Council's Container in Westlands
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba supervised the distribution of Day 1 of Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) papers at the Kenya National Examinations Council’s Container in Westlands

Twenty three candidates at Silver Bells Academy in Uasin Gishu County, Kenya, face an uncertain future after unknowingly sitting for fake Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams.

This incident has led to the arrest of two directors of the institution, raising concerns about the integrity and safety of students preparing for national assessments.

Details of the Incident

The incident came to light after it was revealed that the students were administered unauthorised and unrecognised KPSEA exams.

The issue was reported by one of the parents who noticed that something was amiss. Upon further investigations, county officials discovered that the school was not registered as an exam center.

Silver Bells Academy in Uasin Gishu County
Silver Bells Academy in Uasin Gishu County Silver Bells Academy in Uasin Gishu County Pulse Live Kenya

The exams were purported to be legitimate KPSEA tests, which students typically take at the end of primary school to transition to junior secondary school.

However, county officials indicate that the papers appeared to be photocopies and lacked the standard authentication and official approval from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

Authorities Step In

Following an investigation, local law enforcement officers moved swiftly to arrest the two directors of Silver Bells Academy.

Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba
Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Cabinet Secretary for Education Julius Migos Ogamba Pulse Live Kenya

According to reports, the directors are facing allegations of orchestrating the fake exam exercise, deceiving students and their families.

The matter is now in the hands of the Ministry of Education and KNEC decide the way forward in regards to the affected students.

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women

Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya