President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that 23 more people have succumbed to the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 1, 203.

Speaking during the State of the Nation address, Kenyatta asked legislators and other dignitaries present in Parliament to observe 1-minute of silence in hour of all Kenyans who have succumbed to the deadly virus.

At the same time, 919 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, pushing the total number of positive cases in the country to 66, 723

“…As of today we have reported a total of 66, 723 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in our Country and sadly also a total of 1, 203 deaths since this tragedy fell upon us. Out of which we can say 23 persons succumbed to the disease over the last 24 hours.

Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones to Coronavirus, out thoughts and prayers are with those who are undergoing isolation or treatment with respect to this disease and we wish them a quick and complete recovery.

I would like at this moment to request all of you to join me in observing a minute of silence, in honor and memory of the 1203 Kenyans who have succeeded to this deadly disease” said President Uhuru Kenyatta