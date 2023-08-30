The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Denis Mwangi

Motorists in Nairobi should brace for traffic snarl ups as government blocks 4 major roads

A police officer directing traffic
A police officer directing traffic

Nairobi residents should be prepared for some changes in traffic around the city center.

Recommended articles

From September 4th to September 6th, 2023, certain roads will be closed to the public due to the Africa Climate Summit happening at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Starting at 2:00 AM on September 4th until 6:00 PM on September 6th, these roads will be closed:

  1. Harambee Avenue: This road will be closed from the roundabout near Parliament to the junction with Taifa Road.
  2. Taifa Road: The section of Taifa Road from the junction with Harambee Avenue to the junction with City Hall Way will be closed.
  3. City Hall Way: This road will be closed from the junction near Holy Family Basilica roundabout to the junction with Taifa Road.
  4. Parliament Road: The stretch of Parliament Road from the roundabout near Harambee Avenue to the roundabout near City Hall Way will also be closed.
ADVERTISEMENT
A police officer directing traffic
A police officer directing traffic A police officer directing traffic Pulse Live Kenya

The summit, which is hosted by the African Union and the Government of Kenya, aims to explore climate change adaptation, resilience, and solution strategies for Africa and the world

The event will bring together global leaders, policymakers, youth activists, civil society organizations, academia, and the private sector to drive meaningful action and forge a sustainable future for Africa and the world.

The summit is expected to attract 10,000 delegates from 55 countries and will feature 24 sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be held alongside the Africa Climate Week, which will take place from September 4 to September 8, 2023.

The Africa Climate Week will discuss climate solutions ahead of COP28.

Deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be struck at the Africa Climate Summit.

READ: Gov't to build multi-billion BICC 50 yrs after KICC [Details]

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre
The Kenyatta International Convention Centre The Kenyatta International Convention Centre Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The summit will offer a unique opportunity for the formulation of the Nairobi Declaration on Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World.

READ: Untold story behind teacher who created Kenyatta's KICC statue

The declaration will guide Africa's climate agenda and call for action on climate change.

The Africa Climate Summit is a groundbreaking event dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and fostering collaboration towards sustainable solutions.

The event is expected to result in large investments towards climate finance solutions for Africa and the world

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

2 suspects detained for seeking bribes during KDF recruitment process

2 suspects detained for seeking bribes during KDF recruitment process

Scrapping NHIF: What you should know about new system, costs, and benefits

Scrapping NHIF: What you should know about new system, costs, and benefits

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

Return of Rai's Sh20K cash, gold watch & phone raises more questions

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

4 arrested at Nyayo House as probe into passport & immigration bribery starts

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

Bus ferrying 49 passengers goes up in flames along Narok-Mai Mahiu Highway

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

MPs plot scrapping of Kenya Power monopoly

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

‘Over 100,000’ to attend Museveni birthday bash next week

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

Ruto approves plan to revoke NHIF 57 years after its creation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University

Education CS appoints 13 university vice chancellors [List]

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

CS Kindiki to remove traffic roadblocks, declare Nyayo House a crime scene

A stock image of a crime scene investigation.Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Groom’s last message to sister before death on wedding eve

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during a past media briefing at Harambee House

KAA managers lose their jobs as Murkomen makes 9 changes at JKIA following blackout