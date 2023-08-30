4 major roads in Nairobi CBD to be closed for 3 days

From September 4th to September 6th, 2023, certain roads will be closed to the public due to the Africa Climate Summit happening at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Starting at 2:00 AM on September 4th until 6:00 PM on September 6th, these roads will be closed:

Harambee Avenue: This road will be closed from the roundabout near Parliament to the junction with Taifa Road. Taifa Road: The section of Taifa Road from the junction with Harambee Avenue to the junction with City Hall Way will be closed. City Hall Way: This road will be closed from the junction near Holy Family Basilica roundabout to the junction with Taifa Road. Parliament Road: The stretch of Parliament Road from the roundabout near Harambee Avenue to the roundabout near City Hall Way will also be closed.

A police officer directing traffic Pulse Live Kenya

What is the Africa Climate Summit 2023?

The summit, which is hosted by the African Union and the Government of Kenya, aims to explore climate change adaptation, resilience, and solution strategies for Africa and the world

The event will bring together global leaders, policymakers, youth activists, civil society organizations, academia, and the private sector to drive meaningful action and forge a sustainable future for Africa and the world.

The summit is expected to attract 10,000 delegates from 55 countries and will feature 24 sessions.

The event will be held alongside the Africa Climate Week, which will take place from September 4 to September 8, 2023.

The Africa Climate Week will discuss climate solutions ahead of COP28.

Deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars are expected to be struck at the Africa Climate Summit.

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre Pulse Live Kenya

The summit will offer a unique opportunity for the formulation of the Nairobi Declaration on Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World.

The declaration will guide Africa's climate agenda and call for action on climate change.

The Africa Climate Summit is a groundbreaking event dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and fostering collaboration towards sustainable solutions.