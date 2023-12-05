4 suspects arrested over kidnapping of 2 car dealers in Juja

After descending from the car, three armed men arrived in motorbikes and took them hostage inside the house.

They were then ordered to call their families and friends and raise Sh2.5 million each.

A Toyota Prado that got involved in an accident after kidnapping its occupants Pulse Live Kenya

“One of my colleagues was called on Saturday and was asked for Sh200,000 but she did not send it. One of the people who worked with Ken sent Sh130,000,” Susan Wangui a friend of the victims said.

Ruiru Police Commander Alex Shikondi said that police managed to arrest the suspects linked to the kidnapping after the victims led officers to the hideout in Juja.

On his part, the Head of DCI, Ruiru Jeremiah Ndubai said that cartridges were recovered from the suspects, confirming that they were armed.

Head of DCI, Ruiru Jeremiah Ndubai Pulse Live Kenya

Police officers are pursuing three other suspects who are said to be armed and dangerous.

Cab driver's narration.

The Toyota Prado in question on Sunday night was involved in an accident with a taxi along Thika Superhighway.

The cab driver mounted a chase after the vehicle after it failed to stop and in the pursuit, he heard screams for help coming from the car.

He intensified his chase and the suspects opened fire in a bid to scare him away. Later the SUV lost control and veered off the road, hitting the guard railing along Thika Superhighway.

After causing the accident, the armed suspects fled the scene after commandeering a motorcycle.

