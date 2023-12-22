47 injured in accident along Londiani - Muhoroni Road

The accident according to the Kenya Red Cross Society occurred on Friday morning involving a 62-seater bus which lost control and landed in a ditch.

Red Cross Society rescuers said the 47 have been taken to Fort Tenan Sub County Hospital by the County Government and EMS Kenya.

Additionally, seven people escaped unharmed. The scene has been cleared by the Kenya Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Forty-seven injured individuals have been swiftly taken to Fort Tenan Sub County Hospital by the County Government," read the statement by Kenya Red Cross.

"Additionally, seven people escaped unharmed. The scene has been cleared by the Kenya Police," the Kenya Road Cross said in a statement.

Another four people perished in a road accident along the Eldoret-Nakuru Road on December 18.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The incident involved a Nakuru-bound matatu owned by Msamaria Shuttle Ltd, which lost control and collided head-on with a 60-seater bus at Hill Tea Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ill-fated matatu, carrying 16 passengers at the time of the accident, suffered a fatal collision with the oncoming bus, resulting in the immediate death of the driver and three passengers.

The deceased individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, and their bodies were transferred to Eldama Ravine Sub-County Referral Hospital.

Nine other passengers, who sustained serious injuries in the collision, were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

The National Police Service has issued a statement urging motorists and all road users to exercise extreme caution during the festive season which has also been accompanied by heavy rains pounding different parts of the country.

4 killed after bus collided with Matatu along Eldoret - Nakuru Highway Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT