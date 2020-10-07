The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 321 news cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 4342. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 39,907.

Out of the new cases 309 are Kenyans and 12 are foreigners. 183 are males and 138 females with the youngest being 9 months old infant and the oldest is 88. The cumulative samples tested so far stands at 569,678.

The cases are distributed as follows: Nairobi 109, Nakuru 37, Trans Nzoia 32, Mombasa 31, Kisumu 16, Narok 16, Kisii 15, Uasin Gishu 12, Meru 9, Kilifi 8, Kiambu 7, Siaya 5, Laikipia 5, Kajiado 4, Kericho 3, Machakos 2, Migori 2, Bomet 1 Homabay 1, Kitui 1, Lamu 1, Marsabit 1, Nandi 1, Nyandarua 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

At the same time, the Ministry has announced 4,328 new recoveries; 4222 from the Home-based Care Program while 106 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 31,659.

However, on a sad note, 5 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 748.