5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident

The accident happened at Amabuko area along the Kisii-Kilgoris highway when a trailer rammed into a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

According to Masaba North sub-county police commander Robert Kinywa, the driver of the matatu swerved to avoid hitting a boda boda rider before colliding with the oncoming trailer.

The police boss who confirmed the accident added that the matatu was heading to Sotik area while the trailer was heading in the opposite direction towards the Kisii.

Two minors and a high school student are among those who died in the tragedy.

“Five other people were seriously injured and they were rushed to nearby hospitals including Ichuni Mission Hospital,” Kinywa explained.

The accident comes just days after yet another tragic one in which several staff and students from Pwani University died.

In the wake of the tragedy, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen expressed concern about the number of Kenyans who had died in road accidents, calling for tightening of road safety measures.

“So many accidents happen because of the recklessness of drivers. We lost students from Pwani University and other Kenyans because preliminary investigation shows that the brakes failed, meaning that the bus was not serviced well,” Murkomen said.