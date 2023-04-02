The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident

Charles Ouma

The matatu rammed into an oncoming trailer

5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident along Kisii-Kilgoris highway
5 dead, scores injured in grisly Saturday night accident along Kisii-Kilgoris highway

Five people have been confirmed dead following a grisly road accident on the night of Saturday, April 1, 2023.

The accident happened at Amabuko area along the Kisii-Kilgoris highway when a trailer rammed into a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV).

According to Masaba North sub-county police commander Robert Kinywa, the driver of the matatu swerved to avoid hitting a boda boda rider before colliding with the oncoming trailer.

The police boss who confirmed the accident added that the matatu was heading to Sotik area while the trailer was heading in the opposite direction towards the Kisii.

Two minors and a high school student are among those who died in the tragedy.

“Five other people were seriously injured and they were rushed to nearby hospitals including Ichuni Mission Hospital,” Kinywa explained.

READ: Pwani Uni crash: Murkomen contradicts Vice Chancellor's statement on deadly crash

The accident comes just days after yet another tragic one in which several staff and students from Pwani University died.

Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023
Pwani University bus collides with matatu in Naivasha on March 30, 2023
In the wake of the tragedy, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen expressed concern about the number of Kenyans who had died in road accidents, calling for tightening of road safety measures.

So many accidents happen because of the recklessness of drivers. We lost students from Pwani University and other Kenyans because preliminary investigation shows that the brakes failed, meaning that the bus was not serviced well,” Murkomen said.

He urged motorists to value people’s lives and not be reckless on the road, especially as the Easter holiday approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

