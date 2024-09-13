The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli sentenced to six months in prison

Denis Mwangi

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has been sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court after failing to comply with multiple court summons.

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli
Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli

The ruling was made by High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi on September 13, 2024, following Masengeli's repeated absences from court to explain the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of three individuals believed to have been abducted by police officers in Kitengela.

Recommended articles

Justice Mugambi described Masengeli's snub as a serious undermining of the rule of law.

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli
Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The judge stated, "Impunity and open defiance will not be allowed," emphasising the need for accountability from public officials, particularly those in law enforcement.

The case arose from the abduction of activist Robert Njagi and brothers Jamil and Aslam Longton, who went missing on August 19, 2024.

Their families sought legal intervention after the police failed to provide information about their whereabouts.

Despite being ordered to appear in court, Masengeli sent his deputy, Eliud Lagat, to represent him on several occasions, which the court deemed insufficient.

In his defense, Masengeli's legal team argued that he was engaged in critical security operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this explanation did not satisfy the court, which had previously extended opportunities for Masengeli to comply with its orders.

READ: Lawyer sheds tears narrating his abduction, being beaten & dumped 90km from home

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli
Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Pulse Live Kenya

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and other legal representatives had called for a stringent penalty, urging the court to impose the maximum sentence to reflect the seriousness of Masengeli's defiance.

The judge's decision to impose a six-month sentence aligns with the provisions of the Contempt of Court Act, which allows for imprisonment for such offenses.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli sentenced to six months in prison

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli sentenced to six months in prison

4 dead, several trapped as sewer line excavation collapses in Shauri Moyo

4 dead, several trapped as sewer line excavation collapses in Shauri Moyo

Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

9 Kenyans locked up abroad - The where, why of their detention

Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

Ruto receives prestigious golden award for leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

President William Ruto

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions