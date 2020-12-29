Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo has been sworn in as the new Governor following the death of John Nyagarama.

The ceremony attended by elected leaders from Nyamira County took place at Nyamira Primary school on Tuesday.

Amos Nyaribo becomes the second Governor of Nyamira County and will take over the reigns for the remainder of their term in office.

The no-nonsense Nyaribo hit the headlines in 2018 for firing five payroll officers while the Governor John Nyagarama was abroad seeking treatment.

He is known for his intolerance on the impropriety of county resources and will never hesitate to take action against implicated officers.

Amos Nyaribo also differed with Nyagarama over a number of issues ranging from corruption to appointment of officials of the county.