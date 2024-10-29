Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack.

A disturbing scene has unfolded in Nairobi’s Utawala area, as the body of 34-year-old woman, Jennifer Mutheu Nzula was discovered stuffed in a sack and abandoned along Githunguri Road.

A social media user captured a video showing the public’s reaction to the gruesome discovery. In the video, a shocked crowd surrounds the crime scene, shaken by the grim find.

Jennifer’s case presents unique details that add complexity to the investigation. Police believe she may have been murdered elsewhere and her body later discarded at this location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities on late Jennifer's case

Authorities found no visible injuries on her body, which has left investigators considering different theories about the possible method of murder.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jennifer’s body has since been moved to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

This tragic incident comes shortly after the recent death of another young woman, 22-year-old Vivian Kajaya, a Mount Kenya University student, who was found in a maize field in Nakuru. Vivian had reportedly met her “boyfriend” of two weeks shortly before her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer’s body has since been moved to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Jennifer’s body has since been moved to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Concerns over growing number of killings in Kenya

This recent discovery in Utawala follows other high-profile cases involving female victims, adding to the public’s concern about safety in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days before Jennifer’s body was found, three women were discovered dead in separate locations across Nairobi.

On Tuesday, October 22, three family members, a mother and her two daughters, were tragically found dead.

A Kenyan police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

Identified as Waris Daud, Amina Abdirashid, and Nuseiba Dahir, all from Eastleigh, their bodies were found in different areas: Bahati, Parklands, and Machakos.

The series of disturbing events leading up to this discovery began when Waris went to a hospital and did not return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amina and her sister Nuseiba left their home in search of their mother, only to go missing themselves. Family member Sumeya Noor later confirmed that none of the three women made it back home, and each of their bodies was found in different locations.

The disturbing nature of these cases has left the public in shock, as the number of recent deaths involving women continues to rise.

A police vehicle at the scene of crime Pulse Live Kenya

As investigations proceed, Nairobi residents and concerned Kenyans across the nation are hoping for swift justice.