The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack

Lynet Okumu

Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack.

A police vehicle at a crime scene
A police vehicle at a crime scene
  • 34-year-old womafound murdered and stuffed in a sack in Nairobi.
  • No visible injuries were found on her body, leading investigators to consider different theories about the method of murder
  • Authorities suspect she may have been murdered elsewhere and her body discarded at the location.

Recommended articles

A disturbing scene has unfolded in Nairobi’s Utawala area, as the body of 34-year-old woman, Jennifer Mutheu Nzula was discovered stuffed in a sack and abandoned along Githunguri Road.

A social media user captured a video showing the public’s reaction to the gruesome discovery. In the video, a shocked crowd surrounds the crime scene, shaken by the grim find.

Jennifer’s case presents unique details that add complexity to the investigation. Police believe she may have been murdered elsewhere and her body later discarded at this location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities found no visible injuries on her body, which has left investigators considering different theories about the possible method of murder.

File image of a police vehicle
File image of a police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

Jennifer’s body has since been moved to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

This tragic incident comes shortly after the recent death of another young woman, 22-year-old Vivian Kajaya, a Mount Kenya University student, who was found in a maize field in Nakuru. Vivian had reportedly met her “boyfriend” of two weeks shortly before her death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer’s body has since been moved to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

Jennifer’s body has since been moved to the mortuary, where an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

This recent discovery in Utawala follows other high-profile cases involving female victims, adding to the public’s concern about safety in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just days before Jennifer’s body was found, three women were discovered dead in separate locations across Nairobi.

On Tuesday, October 22, three family members, a mother and her two daughters, were tragically found dead.

A Kenyan police vehicle
A Kenyan police vehicle A Kenyan police vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

Identified as Waris Daud, Amina Abdirashid, and Nuseiba Dahir, all from Eastleigh, their bodies were found in different areas: Bahati, Parklands, and Machakos.

The series of disturbing events leading up to this discovery began when Waris went to a hospital and did not return home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amina and her sister Nuseiba left their home in search of their mother, only to go missing themselves. Family member Sumeya Noor later confirmed that none of the three women made it back home, and each of their bodies was found in different locations.

The disturbing nature of these cases has left the public in shock, as the number of recent deaths involving women continues to rise.

A police vehicle at the scene of crime
A police vehicle at the scene of crime A police vehicle at the scene of crime Pulse Live Kenya

As investigations proceed, Nairobi residents and concerned Kenyans across the nation are hoping for swift justice.

Community leaders and activists have urged the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and work together to create a safer environment for all citizens.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Supreme Court upholds parts of Finance Act 2023, declares sections unconstitutional

Step-by-step breakdown of U.S. presidential election, how winner is decided

Step-by-step breakdown of U.S. presidential election, how winner is decided

Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack

Another woman murdered in Nairobi, body stuffed in sack

Explicit messages from young men push Passaris to speak out

Explicit messages from young men push Passaris to speak out

High Court rules on application to suspend Noordin Haji's appointment as NIS boss

High Court rules on application to suspend Noordin Haji's appointment as NIS boss

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko

TSC announces 20,000 JSS internship vacancies [How to apply]

TSC announces 20,000 JSS internship vacancies [How to apply]

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

Senator Osotsi to table evidence on corruption, political influence at Moi University

Senator Osotsi to table evidence on corruption, political influence at Moi University

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Buildings near the collapsed 7-storey building in Kahawa West

Gov't issues urgent notice to residents near collapsed Kahawa West building

A contingent of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed to Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) returning home from Somalia

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his lawyer Paul Muite

Gachagua's day in court: 3-judge bench begins hearing of impeachment case

Eastleigh residents protest murder of three women

Protests rock Eastleigh as CCTV footage shows last moments of 3 slain women [Video]