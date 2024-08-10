The sports category has moved to a new website.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Charles Ouma

Ruth Odinga is among those set to take up new positions in the party as ODM moves to replace Joho and Oparanya

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.
ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Orange Democratic Movement party has unveiled a new leadership lineup to replace Hassan Joho, John Mbadi and Wycliffe Oparanya who have since joined the government as Cabinet Secretaries.

The new lineup brings on board new faces and political heavyweights in a move that is aimed at revamping the party.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga remains at the helm as the Party Leader with the party having three Deputy Party Leaders, an increase from the previous two.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, his Kisii counterpart Simba Arati and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi will deputize Odinga, replacing Joho and Oparanya.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting
Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

The announcement made by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna also has Homabay County Governor taking over as the party Chairperson, replacing John Mbadi.

Below are further changes announced by the party.

  1. Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa Governor) - Deputy Party Leader
  2. Simba Arati (Kisii Governor) – Deputy Party Leader
  3. Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga Senator) - Deputy Party Leader
  4. Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP) - Vice Chairperson
  5. John Ariko (Turkana South MP) - Vice Chairperson
  6. Ruth Odinga - Deputy Organising Secretary.
  7. Rosa Buyu (Kisumu West MP) - Secretary for Political Affairs
The move to expand the party leadership is believed to be aimed at appeasing the party’s loyal supporters from the regions where the previous officials came from while also expanding the same to include ODM loyalists with immense influence in their respective regions.

The inclusion of Arati is believed to be in response to discontent expressed by a section of leaders from the Gusii region who claimed that despite their overwhelming support and loyalty to the party, the region has largely been left out of key leadership slots.

Simba Arati
Simba Arati Pulse Live Kenya
The recent appointment of several ODM leaders to serve as Cabinet Secretaries saw several leaders call for equitable representation and distribution of slots within the party structure.

A section of ODM top brass expressed their concerns that their regions were left out, prompting the party leadership to retreat to the drawing board and avoid a fallout.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

