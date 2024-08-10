ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

The new lineup brings on board new faces and political heavyweights in a move that is aimed at revamping the party.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga remains at the helm as the Party Leader with the party having three Deputy Party Leaders, an increase from the previous two.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, his Kisii counterpart Simba Arati and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi will deputize Odinga, replacing Joho and Oparanya.

The announcement made by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna also has Homabay County Governor taking over as the party Chairperson, replacing John Mbadi.

Below are further changes announced by the party.

Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa Governor) - Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati (Kisii Governor) – Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga Senator) - Deputy Party Leader Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP) - Vice Chairperson John Ariko (Turkana South MP) - Vice Chairperson Ruth Odinga - Deputy Organising Secretary. Rosa Buyu (Kisumu West MP) - Secretary for Political Affairs

Discontent in ODM as key party leaders join Ruto's government

The move to expand the party leadership is believed to be aimed at appeasing the party’s loyal supporters from the regions where the previous officials came from while also expanding the same to include ODM loyalists with immense influence in their respective regions.

The inclusion of Arati is believed to be in response to discontent expressed by a section of leaders from the Gusii region who claimed that despite their overwhelming support and loyalty to the party, the region has largely been left out of key leadership slots.

The recent appointment of several ODM leaders to serve as Cabinet Secretaries saw several leaders call for equitable representation and distribution of slots within the party structure.