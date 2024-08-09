The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Oparanya turned into a comedian during his welcome party when he introduced his wives

Wycliffe Oparanya with his family at his new office in the Ministry of Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development
Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, Wycliffe Oparanya, caused a stir at a celebratory event held in his honour at his Karen residence.

The ceremony was held after Oparanya returned from attending his swearing in ceremony at State House, Nairobi.

During the thanksgiving ceremony, the CS cracked up the crowd as he publicly introduced his two wives.

Oparanya, who has been open about his personal life, expressed gratitude to his first wife for her unwavering support throughout the years.

Wycliffe Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during his welcome party in Karen
He acknowledged her as the matriarch of the family and emphasised the vital role she plays.

“This is the first lady, the foundation of this home. This is the woman I started life with. The others have come along because this one has groomed and cared for me. This first lady is from Busia, which explains why many of my in-laws from Busia are here today,” Oparanya stated.

He continued, “I am deeply grateful to her for protecting me and this entire family. In my absence, she is in charge," he added.

CS Oparanya introduced his second wife as Sharon Wakhu.

"She ensures that we are well taken care of and that I am in good health. Her name is Sharon Wakhu Oparanya, and she resides in Runda. If you hear I am in Runda, that’s where I am,” he said.

The CS concluded his remarks with a humorous query, “I wonder if I have forgotten anyone?” sparking laughter from the crowd.

Watch the video of Oparanya introducing his wives below:

Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has in the recent past discussed his family arrangement, which includes two wives and a girlfriend.

Oparanya shared insights into his polygamous marriage, revealing that his two wives and girlfriend are close friends who respect each other.

Oparanya's girlfriend is known as Mary Biketi. She has also spoken about their relationship in past interviews, emphasising that she respects the former governor's wives and that they are all friends.

Wycliffe Oparanya's decision to engage in a polygamous relationship is deeply rooted in his personal history and cultural influences.

As the only surviving child in his family, Oparanya was encouraged by his mother to have multiple children to compensate for the siblings he lost.

She emphasised to him the importance of sincerity and family, which shaped his views on relationships.

Oparanya stated, "My mother used to tell me to have more children when I grow up so as to compensate for what she could have had."

Additionally, Oparanya's lifestyle and the demands of his political career influenced his choice.

He explained that both of his wives live in different locations, making it challenging for them to accompany him everywhere.

He expressed the need for companionship and entertainment, particularly after a long day in his political career, stating, "After politics, you need someone to keep you busy."

This desire for companionship, combined with the cultural acceptance of polygamy within his community, has allowed him to maintain relationships with two wives and a girlfriend.

Denis Mwangi

