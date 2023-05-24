The sports category has moved to a new website.

Meet Pastor Ezekiel's younger brother Gillack Odero

Amos Robi

Gillack Odero goes into detail about his relationship with his older brother, Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Gillack Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Gillack Odero

The Odero family has expanded its evangelism, with the younger brother of controversial preacher Ezekiel Odero taking charge of a branch of the New Life Church in Kisii County.

Gillack Ouma Odero, the fourth-born in the Odero family, has assumed the role of head pastor, and the church's popularity is skyrocketing in Bonchari Constituency. Followers from neighbouring Homa Bay and Migori counties are also flocking to the church's Sunday services.

In an interview with Nation, Gillack revealed that his brother instructed him to open a church in Kisii something he had been instructed by God. He emphasized that he did not receive any financial support from his elder brother, whom he considers his spiritual father.

"I have never received even a shilling from Pastor Ezekiel Odero, but that is how he brought me up. He allowed me to witness the hand of God because he, too, relied on God to get to where he is today," he said.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero Pulse Live Kenya

Gillack mentioned that the ongoing case against his brother has also affected him, as his church's accounts have been frozen.

"They have also frozen my accounts, but they have the right to lock them to investigate what is going on. But I am surviving; I am a farmer, and I believe their investigations will not yield anything," Gillack noted.

The preacher expressed plans to further expand the church in Kisii, with initiatives already in progress.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ezekiel faces a legal battle concerning the activities of the New Life Church in Kilifi County.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero
Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero Pulse Live Kenya

However, controversy seems to follow Pastor Ezekiel. Preliminary reports suggest that authorities held him on suspicion of being an accomplice to cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, whose 'fasting cult' recently came to light.

Pastor Ezekiel has gained a significant following in Kenya and often makes headlines when he ventures beyond his church to preach.

His sermons drew a massive crowd, filling the Kasarani Stadium in November 2022 and capturing the interest of Christians seeking his compelling message.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service
Pastor Ezekiel Odero during a past service Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the legal challenges and controversies, the New Life Church continues to attract devoted followers.

