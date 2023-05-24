Meet Pastor Ezekiel's younger brother Gillack Odero

Gillack Ouma Odero, the fourth-born in the Odero family, has assumed the role of head pastor, and the church's popularity is skyrocketing in Bonchari Constituency. Followers from neighbouring Homa Bay and Migori counties are also flocking to the church's Sunday services.

In an interview with Nation, Gillack revealed that his brother instructed him to open a church in Kisii something he had been instructed by God. He emphasized that he did not receive any financial support from his elder brother, whom he considers his spiritual father.

"I have never received even a shilling from Pastor Ezekiel Odero, but that is how he brought me up. He allowed me to witness the hand of God because he, too, relied on God to get to where he is today," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero Pulse Live Kenya

Gillack comments on the ongoing case against Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Gillack mentioned that the ongoing case against his brother has also affected him, as his church's accounts have been frozen.

"They have also frozen my accounts, but they have the right to lock them to investigate what is going on. But I am surviving; I am a farmer, and I believe their investigations will not yield anything," Gillack noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preacher expressed plans to further expand the church in Kisii, with initiatives already in progress.

Meanwhile, Pastor Ezekiel faces a legal battle concerning the activities of the New Life Church in Kilifi County.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's younger brother Pastor Gillack Ouma Odero Pulse Live Kenya

However, controversy seems to follow Pastor Ezekiel. Preliminary reports suggest that authorities held him on suspicion of being an accomplice to cult leader Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, whose 'fasting cult' recently came to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ezekiel has gained a significant following in Kenya and often makes headlines when he ventures beyond his church to preach.

His sermons drew a massive crowd, filling the Kasarani Stadium in November 2022 and capturing the interest of Christians seeking his compelling message.

Pulse Live Kenya