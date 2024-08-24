The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino: My relationship with Raila after declaring myself opposition leader

Charles Ouma

Last month, Babu Owino who declared himself opposition leader chose to be on the same side with Kenyans protesting against the regime and differed with Raila

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has opened up on his relationship with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga after declaring himself the new opposition leader.

The youthful lawmaker declared himself the opposition leader in the wake of Raila’s imminent exit from party politics should he be successful in his AUC bid and with ODM warming up to government.

Legislator maintained that despite differing in opinion when ODM officials joined government as Cabinet Secretaries, Raila remains his mentor and party leader.

He added that the declaration has not affected their relationship even as he prepares to replace Raila.

“Raila has been my political leader and I respect him so much, I have worked under him, for him and with him and he is still my leader.

"Raila has tried his best for this nation, he has fought for the nation regardless of what people might say we cannot wish away what Raila has done for this nation," Babu Owino clarified in an interview with TV 47 on Friday, August 23.

The lawmaker noted that he has all it takes to step into Odinga’s shoes, downplaying concerns about his age and experience in politics.

"Experience does not come with age, it comes with challenges that you have gone through. I have lived for 35 years and experienced challenges and got solutions to those challenges but someone else has lived more years but gone through fewer challenges," the MP stated in response to concerns on his experience in politics.

With Odinga and ODM warming up to Ruto’s charms and broad-based government, Babu Owino differed with the party and made his stand known.

Choosing to be on the same side with Kenyans who have protested against the regime, Babu Owino noted that he is ready for whatever consequences his decision may attract.

“My decision is to be with the People. I will not support this defunct Government no matter the consequences,” the MP boldly declared, signaling open rebellion against a position taken by his ODM party and leader Raila Odinga.

He vowed to continue fighting for a better Kenya and holding the government accountable while in the opposition.

"I will continue playing the role of opposition, keeping checks and balances on this defunct government under the doctrine of separation of powers, checks and balances as opined by Charles Louis de Secondat, Baron de La Brède de Montesquieu in the 17th century," he stated.

"We have agreed we give people an opportunity to be heard, express themselves and come out with the grievances that are ailing our country today so that a lasting solution can be found," he added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

