Martha Karua's message to Babu Owino after he openly defied Raila & ODM

Choosing to be on the same side with Kenyans who have protested against the regime, Babu Owino noted that he is ready for whatever consequences his decision may attract.

“My decision is to be with the People. I will not support this defunct Government no matter the consequences,” the MP boldly declared, signaling open rebellion against a position taken by his ODM party and leader Raila Odinga.

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua welcomed the lawmaker’s bold decision noting that it is the way to go.

“Way to go son,” the Narc Kenya leader stated on Saturday morning.

Fallout in Azimio over decision to support Ruto's regime

Raila’s decision to back the Kenya Kwanza regime that has been under siege from Kenyans demanding greater accountability from the government, end to corruption and better governance has placed him on a collision path with his co-principals in Azimio as well as his supporters who view him as a traitor.

All other Azimio principals have rejected joining Kenya Kwanza's proposed government of national unity, a position that reflects the standpoint of the various political parties that they lead.

Kalonzo Musyoka made it clear that Wiper, Jubilee, DAP-K, PNU and Narc remain united and will not participate in the Kenya Kwanza proposed broad based government.

According to the Wiper party boss, the move will be betrayal to Gen Zs.

While Odinga has warmed up to the Ruto regime, including endorsing its move for an inclusive cabinet, Azimio leaders have made it clear that anyone who joins the government will be doing so as an individual and not as Azimio.

Ruto unveils 11 nominees for new cabinet

President William Ruto announced 11 nominees for his cabinet on Friday, July 19.

