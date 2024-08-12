Babu Owino reflects on being excluded in ODM leadership changes [Video]

Babu Owino did not address the matter with frustration or disappointment. Instead, he turned to a deeply symbolic narrative from the Bible, drawing parallels between his current situation and the story of the crippled man by the pool of Bethesda, as told in John 5:1-18.

The story revolves around a man who had been crippled for 38 years, waiting by the pool of Bethesda, where it was believed that an angel would occasionally stir the waters, granting healing to the first person who entered.

Despite his prolonged wait, the crippled man could never reach the water in time, as others always stepped in before him.

However, his situation changed dramatically when Jesus approached him, not to offer a way into the pool, but to heal him directly, instructing him to "carry your mat and go home."

Babu Owino used this story to convey a message of resilience, patience, and faith in divine timing.

By likening himself to the crippled man, Owino acknowledged that while he may not have been chosen in the current round of ODM leadership appointments, this does not diminish his role or potential within the party.

He emphasised that just as the man eventually rose and carried his mat—a symbol of his past struggles—Owino too will continue to bear the weight of his challenges as he moves forward, awaiting his moment of triumph.

Owino also referenced the Book of Ecclesiastes 3, which speaks of a time and season for everything, further reinforcing his belief that his opportunity to lead within ODM will come in due course.

The recent ODM leadership changes were necessitated by the resignations of key figures such as former chairperson John Mbadi, deputy party leaders Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, who resigned to join President William Ruto's administration.