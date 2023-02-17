ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Denis Mwangi

Boda boda rider who ferried Linet Toto during the campaigns makes request after her engagement

A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment
A collage of Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider and Bomet Woman Rep Linet Toto during her engagment

Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider, has denied reports that he was romantically involved with Bomet Women Representative Linet Chepkorir, known as Toto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to him, he merely volunteered to campaign for her during the 2022 General Election and did not engage in any romantic relationship with her.

Cheruiyot said he received news of Toto's engagement through social media on Valentine's Day and expressed his happiness for her new chapter in life.

"I offered to help her campaign, and we did not get to the level of getting into a relationship. I was just a volunteer who offered my motorcycle and fuel.

"Just like others, I was also not aware that she was engaged. I got the news on social media. I am happy because she has made a good step," he said in an interview.

Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider, ferrying Linet Toto to a campaign rally
Gideon Cheruyiot, a boda boda rider, ferrying Linet Toto to a campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

Although they still have a cordial relationship, he hopes that Toto will assist him in improving his life, even though he realizes that parliamentary work is quite demanding.

Toto recently announced her engagement to her fiancé Godfrey Kimutai, and there were rumors that she had broken off her relationship with Cheruyiot, but there is no evidence to support that claim.

Toto's fiance has been identified as Godfrey Kimutai and he has wowed Kenyans after he was photographed proposing to the love of his life in a fashionable way.

Kimutai knelt before Toto with the message "Will you marry me?" in the background making the whole scenario beautiful.

READ: Linet Toto lands in court over misuse of office

Kimutai isn't known by many Kenyans but it is alleged that he is a businessman who hails from Bomet County.

Toto rose to fame in 2022 when she vied for the Woman Rep seat under UDA and she caught the public's eye when people learned that she comes from a humble background.

Her brilliance and articulation of points caught President William Ruto's attention who in return supported her after she made it to the ballot paper.

Godfrey Kimutai proposes to Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter]
Godfrey Kimutai proposes to Linet Toto [Photo: Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

The Bomet Woman Rep has had a bumpy ride, especially after she was recently accused of nepotism.

Two petitioners took her to court demanding for the suspension of six employees from her office who are alleged to be her close relatives.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former CS Amina Mohammed lands new role in Uganda

Former CS Amina Mohammed lands new role in Uganda

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

Johnson Muthama resigns as UDA chairperson

Johnson Muthama resigns as UDA chairperson

Ruto appoints Raila's former aide as parastatal chair

Ruto appoints Raila's former aide as parastatal chair

Willis Raburu mourns his grandfather, the long-serving Luo Council of Elders president

Willis Raburu mourns his grandfather, the long-serving Luo Council of Elders president

Pokot MP defends why he secured freedom for 7 suspected bandits

Pokot MP defends why he secured freedom for 7 suspected bandits

Deputy OCS stabbed to death in Chang'aa den

Deputy OCS stabbed to death in Chang'aa den

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

What DCI gathered from street where NHIF staffer was shot

Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

Recapture of Jubilee by Uhuru allies gains momentum

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NHIF offices

Puzzle of mysterious shooter behind NHIF staffer's death in Nairobi CBD

An undated image of George Magoha and his wife Barbara with their son Michael

Brother in-law reveals vetting Magoha underwent to marry Nigerian wife Barbara

Catherine and her daughter Mitchelle who operated a mobile restaurant owner

Kenyan restaurant owners found dead in Finland

President at an interdenominational Church service at the Nakuru Athletic Club Grounds, Nakuru County on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits