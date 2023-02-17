Boda boda rider breaks silence on Linet Toto's engagement

According to him, he merely volunteered to campaign for her during the 2022 General Election and did not engage in any romantic relationship with her.

Cheruiyot said he received news of Toto's engagement through social media on Valentine's Day and expressed his happiness for her new chapter in life.

"I offered to help her campaign, and we did not get to the level of getting into a relationship. I was just a volunteer who offered my motorcycle and fuel.

"Just like others, I was also not aware that she was engaged. I got the news on social media. I am happy because she has made a good step," he said in an interview.

Pulse Live Kenya

Although they still have a cordial relationship, he hopes that Toto will assist him in improving his life, even though he realizes that parliamentary work is quite demanding.

Toto recently announced her engagement to her fiancé Godfrey Kimutai, and there were rumors that she had broken off her relationship with Cheruyiot, but there is no evidence to support that claim.

Toto's fiance has been identified as Godfrey Kimutai and he has wowed Kenyans after he was photographed proposing to the love of his life in a fashionable way.

Kimutai knelt before Toto with the message "Will you marry me?" in the background making the whole scenario beautiful.

Kimutai isn't known by many Kenyans but it is alleged that he is a businessman who hails from Bomet County.

Toto rose to fame in 2022 when she vied for the Woman Rep seat under UDA and she caught the public's eye when people learned that she comes from a humble background.

Her brilliance and articulation of points caught President William Ruto's attention who in return supported her after she made it to the ballot paper.

The Bomet Woman Rep has had a bumpy ride, especially after she was recently accused of nepotism.